Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.81 Million Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,128 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

