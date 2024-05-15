Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 410.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 4,735 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 25.3% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 277.8% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 20.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,214 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.74.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of PANW traded up $10.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $312.32. 3,691,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,407. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.75 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $285.36 and its 200-day moving average is $296.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

