Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 18,513 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,890,000 after buying an additional 840,823 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,865.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,954,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after purchasing an additional 66,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 1,398,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

ARCC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.17. 5,163,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $21.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 62.77%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

