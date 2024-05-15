Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $4.54 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,428.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after acquiring an additional 748,550 shares in the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,506,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,750,000 after acquiring an additional 697,993 shares in the last quarter.

FBND stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.17. 1,025,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,673. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.21.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

