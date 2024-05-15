Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 33,078 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,078 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 38,782 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of COMT stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. 285,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,957. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

