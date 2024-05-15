Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 252,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the third quarter worth $210,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 19.4% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $226,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $119,018.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of AIF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 109,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,734. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

