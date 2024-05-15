Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 23,342 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,342 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $311,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 96,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 69,531 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 186,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 54,627 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,082. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

