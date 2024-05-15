Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,982 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,982 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $70.91 and a one year high of $85.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

