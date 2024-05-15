Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 774 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 8,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $157.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,796,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,738. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.23.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 18.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.87.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

