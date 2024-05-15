Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0615 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust alerts:

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,861. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $6.56.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.