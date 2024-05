GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Stock Price Up 424,900%

GCP Student Living plc (LON:DIGS – Get Free Report) traded up 424,900% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 212.50 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 212.50 ($2.67). 50,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,153,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

GCP Student Living Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of ¬£966.92 million and a P/E ratio of 8.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 212.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.50.

GCP Student Living Company Profile

GCP Student Living plc, a FTSE 250 company, was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company seeks to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long term dividends with inflation linked income characteristics.

