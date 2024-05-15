GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 3.7%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEVGet Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.35 and last traded at $171.84. Approximately 935,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,703,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Raymond James began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.4 %

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,235,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

