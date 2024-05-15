GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 3.7%

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $172.35 and last traded at $171.84. Approximately 935,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,703,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Raymond James began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.56.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $367,474,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,235,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

