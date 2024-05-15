Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.9 %

GILD stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.01. 7,531,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,389,224. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 187.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.33 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

