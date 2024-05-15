Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
QYLD stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. 3,570,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.52.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $0.1723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
