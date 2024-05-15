Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 432,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,690,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $4,714,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $932,122.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $187.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.9 %

PSX stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.21. 1,868,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,884,318. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.