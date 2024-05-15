Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.96

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.96, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.43.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.31.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
