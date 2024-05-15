Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Price Hits $0.0172 on Major Exchanges

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Got Guaranteed token can currently be purchased for about $0.0172 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and $6,706.18 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Gotg%5FGroup)”

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Got Guaranteed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Got Guaranteed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Got Guaranteed using one of the exchanges listed above.

