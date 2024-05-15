GSK plc (LON:GSK) Announces GBX 15 Dividend

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,811.72 ($22.75) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,821 ($22.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £73.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,660.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,676.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,571.85.

In other GSK news, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,059.38). In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 139,792 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,658 ($20.82), for a total transaction of £2,317,751.36 ($2,911,016.53). Also, insider Urs Rohner bought 434 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,662 ($20.87) per share, with a total value of £7,213.08 ($9,059.38). 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($24.49) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.72) to GBX 1,820 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,725 ($21.67) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,530 ($19.22) to GBX 1,660 ($20.85) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,675.63 ($21.05).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

