Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $14.47 Million Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,007 shares during the period. BCE accounts for approximately 1.5% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BCE were worth $14,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 400.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,340 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BCE by 20.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,418 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in BCE by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,768,000 after buying an additional 1,101,200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of BCE by 4,046.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BCE by 57.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,908,000 after acquiring an additional 843,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,685,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $47.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.34.

BCE Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is 204.86%.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BCE

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.