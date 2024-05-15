Guardian Capital Advisors LP Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,058 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.6% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 289,137 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,997 shares of company stock worth $836,300. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $270.66. 2,899,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,047. The firm has a market cap of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.30.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

