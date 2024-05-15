Hedera Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $89.12 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a market cap of $3.94 billion and approximately $89.12 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00052757 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00018875 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,740,628,416 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Hedera

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

