Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCVI. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 103.0% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 130,260 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 836.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 702,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 627,475 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the third quarter worth $2,324,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA lifted its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 3,274,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,823,000 after buying an additional 2,424,853 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,252,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after buying an additional 659,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCVI stock remained flat at $10.50 on Wednesday. 6 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

