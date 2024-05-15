HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) Raises Dividend to GBX 2.07 Per Share

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of HICL traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 125.40 ($1.57). The company had a trading volume of 6,123,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,642,553. HICL Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 111 ($1.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.40 ($1.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,254.00 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.08.

Insider Transactions at HICL Infrastructure

In other HICL Infrastructure news, insider Michael Bane purchased 24,100 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 125 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($37,835.97). Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

