Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Invests $231,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $465,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,767,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.79. 679,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 93.10 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.14 and a 200 day moving average of $180.76.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

