Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Sells 777 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $809,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 156,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBRE traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,148 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.10. The stock has a market cap of $804.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

