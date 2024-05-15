Horizon Family Wealth Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,618,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631,572 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3,449.7% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,210,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after buying an additional 1,176,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,161,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,239,000 after acquiring an additional 82,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 924,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,854,000 after acquiring an additional 413,561 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISTB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 360,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,751. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1462 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

