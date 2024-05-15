Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) Trading 22.2% Higher

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Imperial Ginseng Products Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$841,500.00, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99.

Imperial Ginseng Products Company Profile

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the cultivation and processing of ginseng in the province of Ontario. Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

