Imperial Ginseng Products (CVE:IGP) Trading 22.2% Higher

Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. (CVE:IGP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 27,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Imperial Ginseng Products Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$841,500.00, a PE ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.99.
Imperial Ginseng Products Company Profile
Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the cultivation and processing of ginseng in the province of Ontario. Imperial Ginseng Products Ltd. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Ginseng Products
- Trading Halts Explained
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Ginseng Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.