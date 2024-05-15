Inceptionr LLC Boosts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Inceptionr LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 146,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,855,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 533,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,396,000 after buying an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 19,205 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $179.87. 3,508,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,580,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

