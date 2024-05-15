Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 948 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,331,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,942,784,000 after buying an additional 117,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,636,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,982,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,848,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,966,304,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,212,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,641,533,000 after purchasing an additional 160,229 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,946,943,000 after acquiring an additional 270,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $19.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $655.13. 1,082,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $633.56 and its 200 day moving average is $613.39. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $400.22 and a fifty-two week high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.95.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.84, for a total value of $2,450,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,233,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

