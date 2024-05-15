Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.0% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $452.90. 41,019,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,518,680. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $326.02 and a 12 month high of $453.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

