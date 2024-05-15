iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 95.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2,269.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 922,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,423,000 after acquiring an additional 883,099 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $48,415,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,198,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 102.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 303,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 153,720 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 88,680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.34. 109,006 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1346 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

