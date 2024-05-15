iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.3% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $532.41. 3,568,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,069. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $532.74. The company has a market cap of $459.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $516.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $489.52.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

