iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after purchasing an additional 76,899 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,287,000 after buying an additional 96,819 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,530,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,832,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,353,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,012,538,000 after acquiring an additional 297,912 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.88. 2,582,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,182,299. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

