iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 778,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159,503 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $84,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,582,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,182,299. The stock has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.96. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

