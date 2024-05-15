iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.41

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.41 and last traded at $94.41, with a volume of 9152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.06.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 453.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

