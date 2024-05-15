iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.41

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.41 and last traded at $94.41, with a volume of 9152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.06.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- How to Buy the Dip and Sell the Rip on Your Stocks with Options
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 3 Hot Buyback Plans Supporting Price Action in 2024
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Stocks With Subscription Based Revenue Offer Inflation Protection
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.