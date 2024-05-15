iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC lowered its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $838,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IEV stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 227,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,171. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.76. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

