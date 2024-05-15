iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.09

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.09 and last traded at $77.09, with a volume of 26810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.38.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $936.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57.

Institutional Trading of iShares Morningstar Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 215,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 118,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,925,000 after buying an additional 8,431 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Value ETF

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

