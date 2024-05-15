iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,776 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,784,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,701,370. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $81.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.