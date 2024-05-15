iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Shares Up 0.8%

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.28 and last traded at $38.28. 1,948 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.97.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Finland ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Finland ETF comprises 1.8% of Marotta Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned about 39.48% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF worth $8,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

