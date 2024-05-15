iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,275,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,963,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,845,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after buying an additional 1,867,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $83.55. 1,582,718 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average of $79.29.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.