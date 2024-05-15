iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 8.5% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,160,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,369. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $86.72. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.40.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

