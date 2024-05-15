J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

JILL traded up $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $31.70. 216,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,465. J.Jill has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $32.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $340.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.01.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. J.Jill had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 194.65%. The business had revenue of $149.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.57 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.Jill will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Michael Rahamim sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $202,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Rahamim sold 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $202,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Claire Spofford sold 4,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $122,247.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,102,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,190 shares of company stock worth $1,249,007 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

