Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 243,669 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,439,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,669 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $74,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,676,000 after buying an additional 203,610 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 174,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after buying an additional 126,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

COWZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,996 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01. The firm has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.