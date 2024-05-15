Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 366,502 Shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 4.39% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $102,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBUS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBUS traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.64. 93,831 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $87.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.02.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

