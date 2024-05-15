Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,836 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $140,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 171,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 73,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,370,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 51.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after acquiring an additional 33,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $179.46. 4,784,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,572,076. The stock has a market cap of $246.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $194.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.34.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

