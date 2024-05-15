Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $32.42 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $32,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.56. 365,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,063. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

