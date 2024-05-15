Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $33.08 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,989 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.17% of Genuine Parts worth $33,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.10.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $155.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

