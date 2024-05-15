Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $84.71 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,116 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $84,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 58,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.07. 2,399,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,165,531. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $75.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

