Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 123,434 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,434 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $86,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,279 shares of company stock valued at $23,771,458 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,827,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,656,725. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

