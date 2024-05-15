Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,868 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $37,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 53,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $5,237,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.10.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,230,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,879. The stock has a market cap of $206.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.87. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.36 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

